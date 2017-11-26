VCU Volleyball gets Pittsburgh to open NCAA Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The best season in VCU women’s volleyball history continues Friday night against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The Rams earned the automatic bid by sweeping the Atlantic 10 conference championships, reaching their second NCAA Tournament in program history and first since 2005 when they won the CAA championship.

VCU (30-2) owns the nation’s longest winning streak of 27 matches in a row. The first round matchup with Pittsburgh (25-6) will be Friday at 5:00 p.m. Penn State University is the top overall seed in the Rams’ bracket.