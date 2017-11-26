Suspected driver facing several charges after leading Chesterfield police on a chase in stolen car

Related Coverage Car crashes into pole, driver arrested with DUI

CHESTERFIELD CO., Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield County Police said officers found and arrested a suspected driver after leading police on a pursuit through Chesterfield.

Chesterfield County police said officers were chasing suspects in a stolen vehicle late Saturday night. When the vehicle stopped on Carnation Street and Hioaks Road, officers saw several people get out of the stolen vehicle and run off into a nearby wooded area.

Using K-9 units, officers were able to track down the suspected driver.

Police said the suspect is now facing several charges. No word yet on a description for the other people who were in the vehicle at the time of the police pursuit.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.