Petersburg Police seize drugs, gun from cars after suspects run away

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police seized drugs, a gun, cash and drug paraphernalia from cars in Petersburg Saturday evening.

Around 7:10 p.m., officers saw two cars in the roadway on Sixth Street. As police approached the vehicles, three people ran away, leaving behind marijuana, cocaine, scales, packaging material, a gun and money.

Police have not yet released descriptions of the suspects.

This is a developing story.

