Person identified in fatal accident in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have identified the person killed in a single vehicle accident has been identified as 42 year-old Sergio Jimenez-Hernandez.

Police say a 2004 GMC Yukon was traveling east in the 3400 block of Walmsley Blvd. at a high rate of speed. The driver, Jimenez-Hernandez lost control and ran off the right side of the road into a drainage ditch hitting a culvert.

The Yukon rolled and hit a utility pole, Jimenez-Hernandez was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the truck was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The crash is still being investigated.

