North Chesterfield Woman Killed in Car Crash

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A North Chesterfield woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash yesterday afternoon in Caroline County.

Virginia State Police said at 12:57 p.m., 35-year-old Leah M. Reed of North Chesterfield was driving a gray Chevrolet Traverse heading northbound on 1-95 at mile marker 111.3

State Police said Reed was traveling in left lane and abruptly veered off the road hitting a tree.

The SUV caught on fire.

Reed died at the scene.

No one else was in the vehicle.

