Louisa County Sheriff’s searching for three people in ongoing larceny investigation

LOUISA CO., Va. (WRIC) – Louisa County Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s help in a larceny investigation.

Louisa County deputies believe three suspects stole merchandise from an undisclosed store. The three suspects were captured on the store’s surveillance cameras.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540)967-1234 or anonymously contact Louisa County Crime Solvers at (800)346-1466.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

