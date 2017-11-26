Deputies find 3 dead inside of home in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Emergency Communications Center got a call to do a welfare check on residents living in the 7900 block of Waterford Dr.

A neighbor advised the Deputy that the homeowner’s dog was found running around and the door of the home was open.

Deputies made several attempts to call the occupants of the home, while doing so they noticed a person inside slumped over a chair.

They entered the home and found 38 year-old Meghan Scully was dead from a gunshot wound.

A check of the home continued, they also found 68 year-old Mary Scully and 69 year-old who both died from gunshot wounds.

An investigation is ongoing, but Deputies say it appears to be a murder-suicide.

The weapon was found at the scene.

