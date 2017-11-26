Collegiate School’s Wilton Speight departing from Michigan football

ANN ARBOR, MI. (WRIC) — Wilton Speight, former quarterback of the Collegiate Cougars, will play his 5th year of eligibility elsewhere from the Big House and the Michigan Wolverines football program.

Speight, the starting quarterback at the beginning of the previous two seasons in Ann Arbor, posted the decision on his Instagram page Sunday night.

Thank you, Michigan.

These past 4 years have been nothing short of spectacular. Enrolling in… https://t.co/16yye0p08D — Wilton Speight (@WiltonSpeight) November 26, 2017

In the post, Speight states he will spend the next four weeks figuring out his next move. This season, his senior year, he played just four games after being voted All-Big Ten third team as a junior in 2016 and was a Davey O’Brien Quarterback award semifinalist throwing for 2,538 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Speight will be eligible to play immediately wherever he decides to go as a graduate transfer.