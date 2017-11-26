Car crashes into pole, driver arrested with DUI

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A car crashed into a power pole on Newbys Bridge Road near Hagood Lane early Sunday morning. Chesterfield Police say the driver has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence. No one was injured, according to officials.

Crash Investigation: 5900 blk Newbys Bridge Road. Single vehicle into power pole. No injuries. One in custody for DUI. Road will be closed for a while. @VaDOTRVA @CBS6 @8NEWS @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/biBKd0JGEm — Lt. Don Story (@ChesterfieldPD_) November 26, 2017

As a result of the downed power line, 60 customers are without electricity in the nearby area, according to Dominion Energy. Crews say power should be restored by 10 a.m.

Newbys Bridge Road is closed near Hagood Lane, and the Virginia Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to use an alternate route. Chesterfield Police say the road will be closed “for a while.”

#Cfield traffic alert: Newbys Bridge Rd. (Rt. 649) is closed near Hagood Rd. due to a crash. Use an alternate route until further notice. @ChesterfieldVa — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) November 26, 2017

