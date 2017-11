RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police responded to reports of gunfire on the city’s Southside around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say they received calls about random gunfire near East 33rd Street and Hull Street.

Police have not yet said if anyone was injured in this incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.