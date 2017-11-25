Family of 7 displaced after house fire in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews are on the scene of a two-story home in the 2300 block of Horsley Dr. in the West End section of the county.

Crews were dispatched at 10:30 Saturday morning, once on scene, smoke was seen from all four sides of the home as well as flames coming from the bedroom on the back of the house.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or residents. The occupants told fire officials that the smoke alarm woke them up from their sleep, allowing them to escape with no injuries

The Red Cross is assisting 4 adults and 3 children that were displaced.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

