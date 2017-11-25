Bobcat survives 50 mile car ride

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – People were not the only ones hitting the roads this Thanksgiving weekend.

A woman hit a bobcat in Gloucester on her way to work in Richmond on Thursday morning but she didn’t realize she had done so until she parked her car.

Richmond Animal Care and Control sedated the bobcat and were able to free him. He was uninjured with the exception of a scratch on his back.

