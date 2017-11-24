‘We are family’: Councilwoman teams with church to offer hot meal, sense of community to those in need

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For the fifth year in a row, a Richmond City councilwoman teamed up with a Chesterfield County church to provide more than 100 Thanksgiving meals.

Volunteers met at Satellite Lounge to hand out a turkey dinner, but also to provide a sense of community for their neighbors.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from, who you are, what you are — we are family,” Richmond City Councilmember Reva Trammell said.

For the past five years, Trammell has partnered with members of Brown Grove Baptist Church in Midlothian to offer a hot meal and hope to those in need.

“It was automatic for me,” Rev. Jeffrey Jones with Grove Baptist Church added. “So we shut down the kitchen at home and came out so we could hang out with our family members, and that’s what this is all about.”

The church donates turkey, rolls, greens, additional sides, water and milk.

“It’s beautiful, man,” said Clovell Simpson, who was one of the 150 recipients. “So our life can go on each and every day. Love, reality and respect.”

