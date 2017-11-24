VIDEO: Woman rescued from tracks seconds before speeding train passes

AUSTRALIA (ABC4) — A near-miss caught on camera in Australia is being used as a warning for train commuters.

A woman in Australia is lucky to be a live thanks to the heroic efforts of officers who barely saved her from a speeding train.

Surveillance video released by Victoria Police, shows the woman walk across the tracks. Protective service officers on the platform immediately grab her and pull her to safety just as an arriving train passes by.

Officers involved in the rescue said it was the closest they’d come to seeing someone hit by a train. They’re hoping the release of the video will teach others a valuable lesson.

