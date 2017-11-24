Police ID victims in Chester triple homicide; suspect arrested

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are investigating a domestic-related homicide after three family members were found murdered at a home in Chester on Thanksgiving night.

Police tell 8News they responded to an alarm call in the 14900 block of Dogwood Ridge Court around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man dead in the front yard of a home. They also found two women dead inside the house.

The victims have been identified as 36-year-old Andrew E. Buthorn, 58-year-old Jeanett L. Gattis and 30-year-old Candice L. Kunze. Police say all three victims were shot to death.

The suspect, 58-year-old Christopher R. Gattis, was located at the scene and arrested without incident.

Police said the three victims and suspect lived together at the residence.

Police have charged C. Gattis with three counts of first degree murder and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at Chesterfield County Jail. He will appear in court on November 27.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

