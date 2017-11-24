Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — A pedestrian is dead tonight after being hit by a car in Richmond.

It happened at the intersection of Bainbridge Street and Cowardin Avenue, about a block away from Hull Street.

Police were on the scene of another accident when they heard a pedestrian get hit by a car. That pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.

The driver of that car remained on the scene. The intersection of Bainbridge and Cowardin is shut down in all directions.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.