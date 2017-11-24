Local family’s dazzling display lands them spot on national TV show

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond family known for their extravagant Christmas play will soon be featured on a program on ABC.

The Phifer family officially kicked off the holiday season by flipping the switch to more than 1 million lights covering two homes. It’s a tradition that’s 43 years in the making.

Viewers at home can look forward to seeing them on the show, ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight.’ The Phifers call it an exciting process, but also one they had to think over a few times.

Their dedication to fine detail and spreading Christmas cheer has landed them a spot as competitors on ABC’s game show ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight.’ The show has reached out to the Phifers for years, but each time the family declined the offer.

But this year, the family had a change of heart.

“Since my mom passed away, we decided to do it in memory of her,” Bobbie Phifer said. “Not knowing what’s going to happen next year.”

People travel from near and far to see the display, which took roughly three months to complete. It’s free to attend, but the Phifer family is also accepting donations.

You can see them compete on national television on Monday, December 4.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.