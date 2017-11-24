BREAKING: Three dead in homicide in Chester

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are investigating a homicide that left three people dead Thursday night.

Officers responded to an alarm call in the 14900 block of Dogwood Ridge Court around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man dead in the front yard. They also found two women dead inside the house. Police say they also found the sole suspect at the house and have arrested that person.

Police have not yet released the name of the victims or the suspect, pending notification of next of kin.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.