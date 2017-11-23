Tennessee dad rocks tutu at daughter’s ballet class

TENNESSEE (KRON) – A good dad will do just about anything for his daughter.

One Tennessee father wore a tutu and showed off some fancy footwork at his daughter’s ballet class.

It was “Bring your parent to class” day at the studio. The man’s wife was 7 months pregnant and couldn’t participate, so the daring dad stepped up.

Video of his performance is racking up thousands of views on social media, many are calling him “father of the year.”

____

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.