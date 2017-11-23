Suffolk family dedicates Christmas tree to 2017’s fallen heroes

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Tonight, a Suffolk family will start the holiday season just like many others: by lighting their Christmas tree.

But look closely at the little white tree, and you’ll see it’s different. One hundred ninety four blue and red star ornaments hang from the tree, each with a name, rank and date.

Each one represents a fallen law enforcement officer or firefighter killed in the line of duty in 2017.

Bill Price and his wife have counted them by watching news reports, adding in those who died from 9/11 related illnesses or injuries.

“These are way more than just names on paper,” said Price. “My hope is that everyone comes to see it, and pays respects to these men and women who were killed protecting us.”

Public service runs in Price’s family. He’s been a firefighter for 25 years. His dad was New York City police officer, and Price’s brother followed him into the same force.

It will be at least a decade before his sons decide whether they’ll follow family tradition. But early in their lives, Price wants them to respect the job.

“It’s very important for my children,” he said. “The whole tree is about remembrance, reflection, and to respect the law enforcement and firefighters who are named on this tree.”

For each person on the tree, there are family and friends who will suffer through the holidays without them.

“The ‘first’ is very difficult when you lose somebody,” Price said. “We made this tree so these families know that people are out there […] who remember the sacrifice that was made this year.”

Price plans to light the tree Thanksgiving night. You can find photos and visiting information by visiting the 2017 Fallen Heroes Tree page.