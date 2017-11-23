Positively Richmond: Fraternity provides Thanksgiving meals to 800 families

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local fraternity is collecting food this holiday season.

The Phi Phi chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity held food drives at three Kroger locations in the Richmond-area.

They got enough donations of food and money to meet their goal of providing Thanksgiving meals to 800 families.

