Man shot on GRTC bus expected to be okay

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is recovering after being shot on a GRTC bus.
Police say it happened at the intersection of Brookland Park Blvd. and North Ave. in Richmond’s Northside.
Police tell 8News the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. GRTC is cooperating with the investigation.
There is no suspect information at this time.
