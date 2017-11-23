Giving Heart preparing to serve largest Thanksgiving feast in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Giving Heart gearing up to serve the largest Thanksgiving feast in Richmond.

The dinner has been put on since 2005 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, 301 N. Third Street.

Last year about 850 volunteers signed up to help serve more than 3,000 people.

The event is all about celebrating community and fellowship. The Giving Heart focuses on including the homeless, elderly, working class, local military servicemen and women and other people who would otherwise be alone today.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and food is served from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

GRTC is providing free bus rides to the event from 9 to 10 a.m. Click here for more information about stops.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is also expected to arrive before the dinner service starts.

You can find more information on the Giving Heart Thanksgiving Feast, here.

