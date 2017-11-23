Giving Heart prepares largest Thanksgiving feast in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Giving Heart served the largest Thanksgiving feast in Richmond.

The dinner has been put on since 2005 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, 301 N. Third Street.

Last year, about 850 volunteers signed up to help serve more than 3,000 people.

The event is all about celebrating community and fellowship. The Giving Heart focuses on including the homeless, elderly, working class, local military servicemen and women and other people who would otherwise be alone today.

You can find more information on the Giving Heart Thanksgiving Feast, here.

