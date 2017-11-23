Fort Lee serves Thanksgiving to thousands of soldiers

FORT LEE, Va. (WRIC) — Fort Lee served Thanksgiving to thousands of soldiers at a variety of their dining facilities.

Fort Lee dining facility personnel served 20 separate Thanksgiving meal services at four locations on the installation.

They posted on their Facebook page the list of food and the amount needed to serve the soldiers. Among the menu was 3,725 pounds of turkey and 3,650 pounds of prime rib of beef.

