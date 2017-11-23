Black Friday: Stores that will open on Thanksgiving

(WFLA) — The holiday shopping season is right around the corner, and stores are already getting ready for the unofficial kickoff on Black Friday.

Some stores are even opening their doors on Thanksgiving Day, despite backlash from some shoppers.

Here are the stores that will open on Thanksgiving:

Walmart:

Walmart will kick off Black Friday at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Deals will be available all day Thursday online. You can find more information and see the Black Friday ad on Walmart’s website.

Toys R Us:

Most Toys R Us stores will be open for 30 hours straight, starting at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. They will then remain open until 11 p.m. on Black Friday. You can find more information about holiday hours and check when your local store will be open on the Toys R Us website.

Target:

Target will open its doors from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving, and will then reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Target says the new hours are meant for guests who have made Black Friday shopping part of their Thanksgiving tradition, and reflect the hours that have been busiest in past years. You can find more information and see Target’s Black Friday ad on the store’s website.

Kohl’s:

Kohl’s opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving but will start offering deals online on November 20. More information is available on the company’s website.

Macy’s

Macy’s says most of its stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. More information about Black Friday at Macy’s can be found on the retailer’s website.

JCPenney:

JCPenney is opening at 2 p.m. on Thursday and staying open all day Friday, according to its Black Friday ad.

Dick’s Sporting Goods:

Dick’s Sporting Goods will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at 2 a.m. Friday. The doors will then reopen from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Best Buy:

Best Buy opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and closes at 1 a.m. Friday. Doors will be back open at 8 a.m. The retailer has more information to help you prepare for Black Friday on its website.

Bass Pro Shops:

Bass Pro Shops will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, according to BestBlackFriday.com. The store will have special holiday-themed events like pictures with Santa, crafts and games.

Cabela’s:

Cabela’s will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The store’s Black Friday sale starts at 5 a.m. and only lasts five hours. You can check out the deals here.

GameStop:

Doors will open at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Black Friday deals last through Nov. 26. See the ad here.

Five Below:

According to a leaked ad, the store will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and remain open until 1 a.m. They will then reopen from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

KMart:

KMart says on its website it will be offering Thanksgiving doorbusters, but has not yet announced when it will open on the holiday. In the past, the store opened at 6 a.m.

This story will be updated as more stores announce their Black Friday hours.

___

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.