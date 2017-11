RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For families who are traveling for the holidays, a new website has been created to show when traffic is supposed to be at its worst.

The website, created by the University of Virginia and VDOT, allows viewers to scroll through every hour from Wednesday until Sunday to see when congestion on interstates is expected to be at its worst.

You can try it out here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.