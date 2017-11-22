Vigil held in Henrico to honor the memory of mother and son who were killed

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A mother and son were remembered Wednesday night after they were murdered over the weekend.

Sources close to the victims think the husband is responsible.

Family members described Renita Williams and Jaishaun Wells as “two beautiful folks who left just too soon.”

Hundreds poured onto the lawn of William’s home for a candlelight vigil. Family members believe Williams and her son Jaishawn Wells were murdered by Renita’s husband Derrell Williams.

“Everything is just different now that they’re gone,” said Renita’s oldest son, John Pettaway.

Surrounded by fellow loved ones, John said he is overwhelmed by the support from the community.

“They were loved and I knew that, everybody else knew that,” John said. “How could they not be loved, they were just wonderful people.”

John recalls the moments leading up to the death of his mother and younger brother.

“My mom was texting him and kept calling him, like ‘Where you at? I need you to come home. Me and Derrell fighting,'” John said.

John said he believes his brother was trying to help his mother who family members say was abused by her husband.

Unfortunately, the situation took a drastic turn.

“I’m very proud of him, I just wish it didn’t have to end like that,” John said.

Speakers at the vigil took a moment to encourage attendees to speak out against domestic violence.

Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor was also in attendance.

“When you see something, share something with somebody, know that we’re here, know that there are resources out there,” Taylor said.

John said he plans to carry on his mother and brother’s legacy.

“In my heart, they’re still here,” John said.

A viewing is scheduled Friday and funeral arrangements are set for Saturday morning at 11 p.m.

