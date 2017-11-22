VIDEO: Police search for man who tried breaking into Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who broke into a home last week.

At approximately 3:13 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 12, a man kicked in the back door of a residence in the 2200 block of Edwards Avenue. The occupants of the home were inside at the time.

According to police, they stated the suspect also attempted to enter the residence through a rear window but was unable to gain access. Nothing was taken from the home.

The suspect fled and was last seen riding a bicycle towards Chicago Avenue.

He is described as a black male in his 50’s. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black hood, a tan jacket and matching tan pants, light-colored shoes, and white gloves.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of the two suspects to call First Precinct Detective Tori Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com.

