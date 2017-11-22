Swastikas, racial slurs painted on Virginia bridge

STAUNTON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff’s office is investigating graffiti that included swastikas and racial slurs that were found on a bridge.

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Aaron Le Veck tells The News Leader a Department of Transportation crew will remove the graffiti. It was on a bridge in Staunton and included a swastika in the middle of the road.

The graffiti was reported Sunday. According to the newspaper, that’s less than a week after recruitment flyers for the Ku Klux Klan were distributed in Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta County and other areas of the Shenandoah Valley.

