School safety officer hailed a hero after saving choking student during lunch

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A school safety officer in Spotsylvania County is being called a hero after he helped save the life of a student who was choking during lunch at Chancellor High School earlier this month.

The incident happened in the cafeteria during lunch hours on November 9. After the student began to lose consciousness due to an obstruction in his airway, school safety officer Warren Fountain observed the medical emergency and rushed to render first aid. He quickly performed the Heimlich Maneuver, causing the obstruction to dislodge.

The student was then transported to a local hospital and has since made a full recovery.

On November 20, members of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office presented Fountain with a life-saving award for his heroic actions.

