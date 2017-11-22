Prince William County police searching for missing, endangered teen

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered teen.

Police say Shawnyae Alexia Dailey, 17, was last seen leaving her residence on Labrador Loop in the Manassas area around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 8.

At that time, family members reported Dailey missing to police and her status was listed as missing-runaway.

On Nov. 21, Dailey status was upgraded to missing-endangered. Dailey is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered.

Dailey is described as 5’2”, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue pajama pants and a gray hooded jacket

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dailey is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

