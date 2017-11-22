Police: Maryland man found decapitated, heart removed and stabbed by MS-13 members

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — An MS-13 gang member was arrested Nov. 11 in relation to the murder of an unidentified man who was found decapitated and stabbed over 100 times with his heart removed in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Mongomery County Police said that Miguel Angel Lopez-Abrego, 19, has been charged with the murder.

The body was found in a shallow grave in a park located in the 11000 block of Orebaugh Avenue back in September.

The victim is believed to have been killed between December 2016 and March of 2017. Police believe he may have been from Annapolis, Maryland.

Police described the victim as a 5’5″ Hispanic male weighing about 126 pounds with short brown hair. Police said he was missing a lower tooth.

The victim was found wearing a gray sweatshirt with the words “First United Methodist Church Laurel” written on the left chest of the shirt with a gray hooded long-sleeve shirt underneath with black sweat pants and blue athletic shorts underneath the number “19” printed on the left side. He was also wearing a rosary necklace.

Police: Man found in Md. was decapitated, had heart removed and stabbed by MS-13 members View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Lopez-Abrego was charged with first-degree murder. He was found by police in North Carolina Nov. 11 but has since been extradited to Montgomery County.

Detectives are urging anyone with information regarding this homicide or the victim’s identity to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.