Original Gerber Baby, Ann Taylor Cook, turns 91

RICHMOND, Va. (Associated Press/WRIC) – The original Gerber baby has turned 91.

The baby food maker says Ann Taylor Cook celebrated her 91st birthday on Monday.

Cook was about 4 months old in 1927 when her image was sketched in charcoal by a family friend. The drawing was submitted to Gerber a year later when the company put out a call for images to be used in its new baby food advertisements. Cook’s picture became the company’s official trademark in 1931.

Cook became a mother of four and taught literature and writing in Tampa, Florida, for 26 years before retiring in 1989.

