Late Michigan run downs VCU 68-60 in Maui Invitational 5th place game

The following comes directly from VCU:

Maui Invitational

Score: Michigan 68, VCU 60

Location: Maui, Hawaii (Lahaina Civic Center)

Records: VCU 3-3, Michigan 5-1

The short story: Senior Khris Lane supplied 13 points and eight rebounds, but a pair of late buckets by Moritz Wagner – including a go-ahead lay-in with 1:11 remaining – lifted Michigan past VCU Wednesday at the Maui Invitational.

OPENING TIP

· Lane hit all five of his attempts from the field Wednesday and scored 10 of his points in the first half.

· Sophomore guard Mike’l Simms provided his best effort as a Ram off the bench, scoring 12, including a pair of 3-pointers. Sophomore De’Riante Jenkins, coming off a 27-point effort against Cal, added 12 points and three steals.

· Duncan Robinson scored a game-high 18 points, while Wagner added 12.

· Michigan’s Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 1:48 left and finished with 10 points.

THE DIFFERENCE

· Simms buried a 3-pointer from the right wing with 2:58 to give the Rams a 58-57 advantage, and Jenkins pushed the VCU lead to 60-57 with a midrange jumper with 1:59 remaining.

· On the ensuing possession, Abdur-Rahkman buried a look from the right wing to tie the game for the eighth and final time. Moritz followed with a steal and was on the receiving end of a Abdur-Rahkman feed in transition that produced a traditional three-point play with 1:11 left. VCU missed a 3-point attempt on its next possession, and Wagner connected on a dagger from the left wing with 13 ticks on the clock that made it 66-60.

· VCU trailed 43-32 with 17:11 showing, but Jenkins scored a pair of buckets during a 13-0 Black and Gold run that provided the Rams with a 53-49 lead with 8:11 left.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

· VCU’s defensive pressure fueled its comeback. The Rams forced nine second-half turnovers and scored 11 points off those chances.

· The game featured eight ties and seven lead changes.

· Michigan shot just 5-of-20 (.250) from 3-point range. VCU has held its opponents to .257 (9-of-35) shooting from beyond the arc in its past two games.

NEXT UP

VCU will meet Appalachian State on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. at the E.J. Wade Arena at the Stuart C. Siegel Center. That game will be broadcast on MASN.