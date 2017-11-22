Grocery Cents: Where to pick up the lowest priced produce

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — ‘Tis the season for big trips to the grocery store because families are coming home for holiday meals.

Chesterfield shopper Tom Boyle is ready. “I’ve got two 19 pound turkeys, a 10-pound ham, dressing, potatoes, sweet potatoes. You name it, we’ve got it,” explains Boyle.

But serving those holiday meals at huge family gatherings can be expensive.

So 8News set out to find the best deals.

We compared prices on produce which is something people can be a bit picky about.

Laura Stevenson wants “fresh produce that will be fresh when I get it home so I won’t have to throw it away.”

And Julie Neville says the quality is important to her. “If I’m going to do a fruit and veggie tray, I want it to be the best fruit or veggies I can find,” she says.

We went to seven supermarkets to buy Russet potatoes, bananas, Beefsteak tomatoes, Iceberg lettuce and McIntosh apples.

The produce rang up cheapest at Aldi. All five products cost just $3.73.

Next was Walmart at $4.65.

Lidl came in third at $4.81.

In fourth place was Food Lion where the fruits and veggies totaled $4.95.

The bill was $5.62 at Kroger.

Wegmans kicked up the price to $6.35.

Publix cost the most at $6.91 which was more than $3 higher than Aldi.

$3 might not sound like a lot of money but it adds up. If you shop weekly, that’s an extra $12 a month or $144 per year.

8News also checked prices on prepared foods like rotisserie chicken and store-made subs. Here’s how the stores stacked up.

