Goochland County’s 911, non-emergency lines down

UPDATE: Goochland County’s Administrative Services Manager, Paul Drumwright, says 911 calls in Goochland County are now being routed to Powhatan County Emergency Communications.

If citizens are unsuccessful in reaching a dispatcher via 911, then they should dial (804) 514-5020 or (804) 514-5021 until further notice.

Goochland County – Update on Emergency Communication Lines Down https://t.co/3unmcCVwU9 pic.twitter.com/ud4Q0NwB2F — Goochland County, VA (@GoochlandGovtVA) November 22, 2017

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County’s 911 lines and non-emergency lines are down Wednesday morning.

Goochland County’s Administrative Services Manager, Paul E. Drumwright, says citizens with emergencies should call (804) 314-5021 until further notice.

