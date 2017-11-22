Goochland County’s 911, non-emergency lines currently down

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County’s 911 lines and non-emergency lines are down Wednesday morning.

Goochland County’s Administrative Services Manager, Paul E. Drumwright, says citizens with emergencies should call (804) 314-5021 until further notice.

