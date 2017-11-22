Former Virginia Tech professor charged with trying to defraud government

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A former Virginia Tech professor has been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiring to defraud the United States.

Ziheng Percival Zhang, 46, is charged with one count of conspiring to defraud the United States. He is also charged with three counts of making false statements within the jurisdiction of the United States and three counts of making false claims to the United States.

Zhang was a professor of Biological Systems Engineering at Virginia Tech.

