Former Backstreet Boy Nick Carter accused of rape

(WFLA) – Backstreet Boy Nick Carter is the latest public figure to deny claims of sexual misconduct.

In a detailed blog post, Melissa Schulman, a member of 2000-era girl group Dream accused the pop star of sexual assault.

Schulman claimed Carter forced her to have sex in 2002 during an off day from shooting “The Hollow.”

Schulman, then a virgin with a boyfriend said they had been drinking and started kissing before he brought her into a bathroom.

“He told me, ‘don’t worry. I won’t tell anybody,’” she wrote.

Schulman said he forcibly performed sex on her and then forced her to reciprocate.

“I told him to stop, but he didn’t. So I turned off the bathroom light so I wouldn’t see anything. He kept turning the light back on because he told me he wanted to look at me,” she wrote.

“I remember thinking at that point that maybe after this he will just stop, but he didn’t.”

“I felt scared and trapped. He was visually and clearly growing very angry and impatient with me. I couldn’t leave. It was evident to me, that I couldn’t leave. He was stronger and much bigger than me, and there was no way I would be able to open that door or have anyone help me,” she wrote.

When someone knocked on the bathroom door, she said Carter took her into another bathroom and forced her to perform oral sex.

“So when he placed my hand on his penis my thought was the only way to get out was to get him to finish what he had started. That’s where I saw myself, my reflection, watching myself do something that I was sickened by. Watching myself be assaulted, forced to engage in an act against my will.”

Schulman claims the Backstreet Boys singer took her into the bedroom and proceeded to rape her.

“It was done. The one thing I had held as a virtue had been ruined,” she wrote.

“I went limp, turned my head to my left and decided I would just go to sleep now. I wanted to believe it was some sort of nightmare I was dreaming up.”

Carter said Wednesday he is “shocked” and “saddened” by Schulman’s allegations.

“Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally.”

Carter added, “This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

