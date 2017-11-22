Crews battling two-alarm fire in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in downtown Richmond.
Heavy smoke is seen coming from the building, which is located at 11 W. Broad Street.
The Richmond Fire Department tweeted out shortly before 10:30 a.m. that an interior attack is in progress.
