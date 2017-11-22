Crews battling two-alarm fire in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in downtown Richmond.

Heavy smoke is seen coming from the building, which is located at 11 W. Broad Street.

The Richmond Fire Department tweeted out shortly before 10:30 a.m. that an interior attack is in progress.

8News crews are heading to the scene for more information. Stay with 8News for updates.

Working Fire-11 W Broad St. Interior attack in progress. 2nd Alarm transmitted. pic.twitter.com/81RZsntgV5 — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) November 22, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

