Colonial Heights fire crews working to put out house fire

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Fire officials said that they were called to the scene of a house fire Wednesday night on Valley Road shortly after 10 p.m.

Fire crews arrived in two-three minutes and found heavy fire coming from the house.

By 11 p.m., crews were still at the scene working to put out hidden fires inside the residence.

So far, attempts to locate the people living in the house have been unsuccessful.

Nobody was at home at the time of the fire. As a result, nobody was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

