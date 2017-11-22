Christmas tree shortage impacts local prices

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A nationwide Christmas tree shortage could put a dent in your wallet this holiday season.

Tree sellers are having a hard time getting enough trees and 8News caught up with local retailers to learn more about what you can expect in terms of prices.

When you go to Sneed’s Nursery in Bon Air it’s hard to tell that sellers actually had a hard time finding enough trees to stock this nursery.

In August, they received a letter saying they need to prepare for fewer trees at a higher cost.

“Ten phone calls later and I still didn’t have a supplier for the trees,” Jenny Jenkins-Rash said.

Jenny Jenkins-Rash is in charge of ordering the hundreds of Christmas trees at Sneed’s.

She said her Christmas tree farmer in North Carolina told her he simply didn’t have enough of the smaller trees available to give her what she needed.

“We’re going to have the number of trees that we need, but we had to pull from a second source in North Carolina in order to have those smaller sizes,” Jenkins-Rash said. “Those 3-4, 4-5, 5-6 foot trees.”

She said customers can expect a $10 – $15 price increase.

Over on Hull Street, Holly Berry Christmas Trees is increasing its prices for the first time since 2009.

“If you can’t get the trees or if you can get the trees you’re going to have to pay more money for them,” said owner Robert Reynolds.

Robert Reynolds has been in the Christmas tree business for 45 years.

He said during the recession, many tree farmers got out of the business because people were opting for fake trees, but now that’s no longer the case.

“It’s a demand for them now,” Reynolds said. “Just about everybody wants a Frasier fur and there just not a lot of people growing them.”

Reynolds gets his trees from Southwest Virginia and wants his customers to know the real thing is worth every penny.

“It’s a lot of work growing Christmas trees,” Reynolds said. “People don’t realize that when you grow a Frasier fur you spend a lot of time and a lot of money to get what you get right here.”

The best advice 8News learned was that if you want the best tree, come out early even if you’re not ready to decorate.

Sellers said the first two Saturdays in December are the busiest tree shopping days.

