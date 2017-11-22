8SportsBlitz Team of the Week for Playoffs Week 2: Hopewell Blue Devils

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Blue Devils took down the top team in the state in Class 3, Region A on Saturday, and the designation as our #8SportsBlitz Team of the Week is their reward.

The Blue Devils scored on a long touchdown pass from Greg Cuffey to Sean Allen in the first quarter, and then the defense went to work. Safety Riezon Murphy and the Hopewell defense allowed a touchdown after halftime, but the Phoebus Phantoms missed the extra point, and that proved to be the difference.

The Blue Devils have not won a state championship since 2003. In 2016 they made it as far as the state semifinals but were beaten soundly by state runner-up Staunton River. The Blue Devils will try to advance past that point, but they’ll have to beat York to do so. The Falcons beat Lakeland, which upset I.C. Norcom, last week to make it into the game.