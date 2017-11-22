8SportsBlitz Player of the Week for Playoffs Week 2: Goochland QB Devin McCray

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland Bulldogs are a perfect 12-0 and the top seed in Class 2, Region A, and what makes those facts even more impressive is that they are doing it behind a first year quarterback.

Sophomore Devin McCray took over under center this season, and he had one of his best games of the year Friday. He only had to throw one pass, but it was a good one. McCray’s lone aerial attempt went for a 71 yard touchdown. He also ran for two touchdowns in Goochland’s 41-20 victory over Amelia, a game in which they trailed for the first time all season.

McCray also starts at safety, and he recorded an interception on defense as well.

Friday, McCray and the Bulldogs will take on Poquoson with a berth in the Class 2 State Semifinals on the line. Goochland made it that far last season but fell to eventual State Champion Appomattox before they could reach the title game. If they can beat the Islanders, get passed where they were last year, and win the state title game, it will be their first since 2012.