50 firefighters called to battle two-alarm fire in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It took nearly half of the Richmond Fire Department’s manpower that was staffed for Wednesday to battle a two-alarm fire in the city’s downtown area.
Officials told 8News that 10 units and roughly 50 firefighters were called to Red Books and Coffee, located at 11 W. Broad Street, at around 10 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the building.
Captain Earl Dyer said the fire started in the basement of the two-story building, which appears to be some sort of business.
There are no reported injuries.
The fire has been extinguished, but crews are still working to put out hot spots.
The extent of the damage is unknown at this time, although several neighboring businesses and apartments sustained smoke damage.
