50 firefighters called to battle two-alarm fire in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It took nearly half of the Richmond Fire Department’s manpower that was staffed for Wednesday to battle a two-alarm fire in the city’s downtown area.

Officials told 8News that 10 units and roughly 50 firefighters were called to Red Books and Coffee, located at 11 W. Broad Street, at around 10 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the building.

Working Fire-11 W Broad St. Interior attack in progress. 2nd Alarm transmitted. pic.twitter.com/81RZsntgV5 — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) November 22, 2017

Captain Earl Dyer said the fire started in the basement of the two-story building, which appears to be some sort of business.

There are no reported injuries.

Just arrived on scene to working fire 11 W Broad St. Area around Broad is blocked off. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/mbBA6ujIAE — Gretchen Ross (@G_Ross8News) November 22, 2017

The fire has been extinguished, but crews are still working to put out hot spots.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time, although several neighboring businesses and apartments sustained smoke damage.

.@RFDVA still in scene of a fire at a business on W Broad street. Fire officials say it started in the basement. Several hot hot spots. pic.twitter.com/TECr4qnBvA — Gretchen Ross (@G_Ross8News) November 22, 2017

