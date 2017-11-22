3 injured in South Richmond two-vehicle crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say three people sustained injuries, one being life-threatening, in a two-vehicle crash in South Richmond Wednesday morning.

Richmond police responded to the crash on Hull Street between Commerce and 7th streets around 5:45 a.m.

Officials told 8News that Hull Street should reopen by 9 a.m. Stay with 8News for updates.

