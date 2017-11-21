VIDEO: Rescue dog and turkey pal around as Thanksgiving approaches

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO

(ABC News) — A cute video of a dog and turkey palling around has gone viral after the pets’ owner posted it on social media.

Minnow is a dog and Blossom is a turkey. According to owner Abbie Hubbard, the two are “constant companions.”

Hubbard said that “Minnow immediately went to Blossom and gave her a nudge and a kiss” upon meeting her. Oddly, instead of recoiling, the turkey “seemed immediately comfortable with Minnow.”

Hubbard said she hopes the budding friendship helps others to “stop and think about all life.”

