VIDEO: Gun enthusiast destroys assault rifle in wake of mass shootings

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (WFLA) — A gun enthusiast from southern California says he is taking a step to help destroy gun violence.

One of Chad Vachter’s prized possessions was a thousand-dollar AR-15 assault rifle. After seeing the growing number of mass shootings in the country, Vachter said he was fed up and decided to take a hammer to his gun, destroying it.

“I can’t do it,” he said. “I can’t have something in my house that so easily could become a part of another situation like that, and I’m not going to be desensitized to it. I refuse to.”

Last month, 58 people were killed in a mass shooting at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas. Earlier this month, a gunman opened fire inside a church and left 26 people dead in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Earlier this week, police say a gunman killed several people during a shooting rampage in several different locations in northern California, including an elementary school. Vachter says the incident hit close to home, and he had enough.

“The other night, when I read the thing about the school in northern California, I cried and I haven’t felt good since,” he said. “And although I’m still sad for all those victims and all the people affected, I feel like I’ve done the only thing that I can do with this equation. Even if it’s just a small thing, I did my part to make things better.”

Vachter says he wants to be clear that he still supports the second amendment and will be keeping his shotgun and pistol. But he’s challenging other gun owners to destroy their assault weapons.

