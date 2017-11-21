Teens facing over 100 charges in Hopewell graffiti bust

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Four teenagers face a combined 104 charges in connection with a string of graffiti-related vandalism that caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to in the Midtown area of Hopewell.

Between November 17-20, police investigated 23 separate graffiti-related acts of vandalism within a six-block radius of Merner Field, located in the heart of the Midtown area of the city.

The vandals targeted private property, businesses and public school property, according to police.

Four juveniles between the ages of 13-16 were later identified as a result of an anonymous tip and the collaborative investigative efforts between members of the Criminal Investigations Unit, the Uniformed Patrol Division and Hopewell’s school resource officers.

The juveniles are facing a combined 104 charges, including felony and misdemeanor vandalism, trespassing and larceny.

While some of the graffiti appeared to share characteristics common to street gangs, investigators found no evidence that the graffiti was a result of gang participation.

“The citizen tip we received was instrumental to the investigation and ultimately led to the identification of the vandals involved in these senseless acts,” Criminal Investigations Lieutenant Paul Intravia said in a release.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.